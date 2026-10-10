Sopore Police recovered a major cache of arms, ammo, and IEDs during a search operation in a forest area. The seizure includes AK rifles, pistols, grenades, and a multi-grenade launcher. An FIR has been filed under UAPA and the Arms Act.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs generated by Sopore Police, a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched in the forest area of Mukaam Cherhar, under the jurisdiction of Police Station Bomai, resulting in the recovery of a major cache of arms, ammunition, grenades, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and other related material, according to the press release by Kashmir police.

During the search operation, a blue barrel and a bag were found concealed beneath a large boulder. The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was immediately called to the spot for examination and safe handling of the suspected explosive material.

Details of the Recovery

During the operation, 2 assault rifles (1 AK-47 and 1 AK-76) along with 7 magazines and ammunition, 4 pistols along with 4 magazines and ammunition, 1 Multi Grenade Launcher (MGL) with 05 rounds, 11 hand grenades, 3 IEDs with remote controls, 08 detonators and 02 timers, and other material, including a Y-SMS set, prima cords, wires, battery cells, IED-related components and miscellaneous accessories were recovered.

Legal Action and Investigation

The recovered material was taken into possession in accordance with due legal procedure, with necessary safety precautions. In this connection, an FIR under Sections 13, 18, 20 and 23 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Section 7/25 of the Arms Act and Section 5 of the Explosive Substances Act has been registered at Police Station Bomai.

Further investigation is underway to establish the source and ownership of the recovered material, identify those involved in its concealment, and ascertain possible terrorist linkages, the release stated. The recovery represents a significant achievement in the ongoing counter-terrorism efforts of Sopore Police. Further investigation will also focus on establishing the circumstances surrounding the concealment of the recovered material and identifying all persons involved.