New Delhi: For the first time in nearly three weeks, calm prevailed along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army reported. Following the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan on the evening of May 11, the intervening night of Sunday and Monday passed without any incidents of firing or shelling.

This peaceful night marks a significant turning point since tensions escalated after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. From April 23 through May 6, sporadic small arms fire was reported across various sectors. The situation intensified between May 7 and 11 with heavy artillery shelling and aerial assaults exchanged between both sides.

The Indian Army stated, “The night remained largely peaceful in Jammu and Kashmir and other areas along the International Border. No incidents have been reported, marking the first calm night in recent days.”

The ceasefire has brought relief to residents of border areas, particularly in Surankot in Poonch district, which had recently turned into a ghost town due to heavy shelling. Just two days ago, the area witnessed intense bombardment, causing widespread panic. Many residents fled their homes, seeking shelter in bunkers, hill villages, or safer parts of Jammu.

Amid the current pause in hostilities, a sense of normalcy is gradually returning. Morning visuals from Rajouri, Jaisalmer, showed a peaceful atmosphere, while residents of Surankot, once forced to flee due to heavy shelling, are now hopeful of returning to their homes soon.

The Army continues to monitor the situation closely, but the first peaceful night since the hostilities began is being seen as a positive sign towards de-escalation.