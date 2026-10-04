Budgam Police found a bag with medicines and eatables near the Doodhpathri encounter site where LeT commander Hashim Moosa was killed. The items are believed to be logistical support for the slain terrorist, prompting a wider investigation.

Budgam Police have recovered a bag containing medicines and eatables from the vicinity of Palmaidan in Doodhpathri, where top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Hashim Moosa was killed in an encounter with security forces on September 29, officials said on Sunday.

Investigation into Logistical Support Network

According to a police release, the recovered items are suspected to have been intended for the use of the killed terrorist. The recovery has become part of the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding Moosa's presence in the area and the possible network involved in providing him logistical support.

Police are investigating all relevant aspects of the recovery, including the origin of the consignment, the circumstances in which it was placed at the location, and the possible involvement of overground workers, co-conspirators and other accomplices.

Police said further investigation is underway to identify and establish the role of all individuals associated with the suspected logistical support network.

The encounter took place on September 29 following coordinated action by security forces based on intelligence inputs. The subsequent recovery of the bag forms part of the continuing investigation in an FIR registered at Police Station Khansahib under relevant sections of law, aimed at uncovering the wider support network and bringing all those involved to justice. (ANI)