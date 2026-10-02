Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat. KC Venugopal honoured Gandhi's ideals and criticised the Modi government over alleged political patronage of hatred.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of his 157th birth anniversary, as leaders and citizens across the country observed Gandhi Jayanti and remembered his message of peace, non-violence and cleanliness. They reached Rajghat and attended the Sarva-Dharma Prarthana held at Gandhi’s samadhi to mark the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation. They also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Congress leaders invoke Gandhi's ideals, criticise govt

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in a post on X and said his commitment to truth and non-violence gave India a “moral compass” during the freedom struggle. “On Gandhi Jayanti, we bow in reverence to Mahatma Gandhi ji, the Father of the Nation. His commitment to truth and non-violence gave India a moral compass when an oppressive regime sought to rule by fear, and it remains the surest guide for our Republic that wishes to stay faithful to its founding promise,” Venugopal posted.

He alleged that the values Gandhi stood for were facing challenges and criticised the Modi government over what he described as political patronage of hatred, pressure on independent institutions and the use of state force against dissent. “Today, the values he lived and died for are under sustained strain. Hatred finds political patronage, institutions meant to be independent bend to the convenience of power, and dissent is met with the brute force of the State,” he said.

Venugopal also invoked Gandhi’s principle of Satyagraha and said the Congress would continue to defend the Constitution, the livelihoods of farmers and workers, and the idea of India as a home for every faith, language and community. “Satyagraha taught us that an unarmed citizen, armed with conscience and resolve, can stand before an unaccountable power and prevail. That conviction animates the Indian National Congress in Parliament and on the streets, as we defend the Constitution, the livelihoods of farmers and workers, and the idea of India as a home for every faith, language and community,” he posted.

He further pledged to continue working to uphold Gandhi’s ideals of truth, harmony and justice. “On this day, we renew our pledge to the Mahatma’s ideals of truth, harmony and justice. No force can dilute the principles on which this nation was built, and we will keep up that fight with discipline and dedication to protect Bapu’s ideals at all costs,” Venugopal said.

SP chief pays tribute

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. “On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi Ji’s birth anniversary, I offer my humble respects and reverent homage to him,” Yadav posted on X. (ANI)