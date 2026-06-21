ITBP personnel celebrated International Yoga Day at Pangong Tso in Ladakh. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the national celebrations in Kolkata, emphasizing the theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing' for lifelong wellness across all age groups.

Yoga Day at Pangong Tso

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) marked the 12th International Day of Yoga with enthusiasm and participation from security personnel and residents at the scenic Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh.

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The 24th Battalion ITBP organised a yoga session at Lukung Post on the banks of Pangong Lake, bringing together ITBP personnel, Indian Army soldiers, local villagers and members of the Mahabodhi Institute. The event was aimed at promoting the message of health, harmony and overall well-being through the practice of yoga. Participants performed various yoga asanas and breathing exercises against the backdrop of the iconic high-altitude lake, reflecting the spirit of the annual global observance.

Theme: Yoga for Healthy Ageing

This year's theme, 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', reflects the growing global emphasis on healthy and active living across the lifespan. As populations age and non-communicable diseases and lifestyle-related health concerns rise globally, the emphasis is shifting from simply adding years to life to enhancing health span, quality of life and overall well-being.

PM Modi Leads National Celebrations

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the national celebrations of the 12th International Day of Yoga, performing yoga asanas alongside thousands of people at Kolkata's Red Road and asserting that yoga has the power to unite the entire world.

Addressing the main ceremony, PM Modi said the theme of "Yoga for Healthy Ageing" should not be viewed as being limited to senior citizens but should inspire people of all age groups to pursue lifelong wellness. "When we speak of Yoga for healthy ageing, it means that we can work to ensure that age doesn't reduce human potential. Yoga can help human life aspire for constant growth. Our target must be to be more flexible at 40 than we were at 20. Our target must be more energetic at 50 than we were at 30. Our target must be to be more resistant to lifestyle diseases at 70 than we were at 50. This is where Yoga can help us," the Prime Minister said.

This is the first time PM Modi is visiting West Bengal after winning the State assembly elections on the occasion of International Yoga Day.