The ISRO successfully launched its PSLV-C62 rocket, marking a comeback after a previous mission failure. The primary payload was the Anvesha satellite, a hyperspectral Earth observation tool for strategic surveillance and resource monitoring.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) marked a strong start to its 2026 launch calendar with the successful lift-off of the PSLV-C62 rocket, carrying the advanced Anvesha satellite, also designated EOS-N1, along with multiple co-passenger payloads from Indian and international customers.

The mission lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on January 12, reaffirming India’s space launch capabilities following a setback in mid-2025.

Anvesha, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is a hyperspectral Earth observation satellite equipped with cutting-edge imaging technology. Its sophisticated sensors can capture data in hundreds of narrow spectral bands, enabling detailed mapping of terrain, materials, and environmental features.

Such capability has applications in strategic surveillance, border monitoring, agricultural assessment, disaster management, and natural resource monitoring.

The PSLV-C62 mission, the 64th flight of ISRO’s trusted Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle -- also deployed a constellation of co-passenger satellites from both domestic startups and international collaborators, showcasing India’s expanding role as a global launch provider. The successful mission followed a rare failure on the PSLV-C61 mission in May 2025, when an Earth observation satellite failed to achieve intended orbit due to a third-stage anomaly.

This launch represents a critical comeback for the PSLV, reinforcing confidence in one of ISRO’s most reliable launch vehicles that has powered hallmark missions like Chandrayaan-1, Mars Orbiter Mission, and Aditya-L1. By carrying both strategic government payloads and commercial satellites, the mission underscores ISRO’s dual focus on national objectives and growing private sector participation in India’s space economy.

Managed by NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL) — ISRO’s commercial arm — PSLV-C62 also reflects policy reforms aimed at fostering private innovation in aerospace, with technology demonstrators and satellites from startups riding alongside primary payloads. As global demand for launch services rises, India’s space programme is positioning itself as a competitive and collaborative partner for nations and commercial entities seeking reliable access to space.

In short, the PSLV-C62 launch and deployment of the Anvesha satellite not only reinvigorate ISRO’s launch cadence but also signals the strengthening of India’s private space ecosystem, paving the way for future missions and enhanced commercial participation.