A major row has erupted after faculty at International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics in Mumbai pushed a resolution suspending Israel’s participation. Nearly 300 scientists petitioned the government.

The International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA), held in Mumbai, has become the center of a heated debate within India's scientific community. What began as a global competition to celebrate young talent has now turned into a serious row over politics and science. According to letters sent to the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), some faculty members from the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) and associated institutes are accused of pushing a resolution to suspend Israel’s participation in the event. Critics say this was a misuse of an international platform inaugurated by the Prime Minister, and has hurt India’s diplomatic image, reports The Times of India.

Scientists warn of damage to India’s credibility

Nearly 300 scientists signed a petition to the government demanding action against those involved. They said the move was a 'grave misuse' of the Olympiad and could affect India's reputation as a neutral scientific host. The petition warned that such steps risk weakening India's credibility in global science forums and could harm key international partnerships, especially with Israel.

Another group of 300 members from the STEM community echoed these concerns, calling the incident “a dangerous precedent.” Their letter argued that political activism was being disguised as academic debate, which could damage India’s standing in the global scientific world, reports TOI.

Supporters of resolution cite Gaza war

On the other side, the faculty who moved the resolution framed their intervention as a moral stand. In a letter to IOAA president Aniket Sule, they pointed to the war in Gaza, the destruction of schools and universities, and restrictions on Palestinian students. They argued that the Olympic spirit required nations to respect human rights.

The resolution, as proposed, allowed Israeli students to take part individually but blocked Israel from official state representation until it complied with international law. Supporters said this was meant as a temporary suspension, not a complete ban, reports the TOI.

Government urged to act quickly

The petitioning scientists have urged the government to step in and create clear guidelines to prevent future events from being politicised. They said India's scientific reputation and its strategic science and technology ties with Israel were at stake. “Unless these elements are nipped in the bud, all exhortations to scientists to participate in nation-building will ring hollow,” the letter said.

With both sides holding strong views, the controversy has raised serious questions about the balance between science, politics, and ethics at international events hosted by India.