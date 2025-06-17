Due to the closure of Iranian airspace and the existing ban on Indian flights over Pakistan, many flights are opting for Omani airspace. This has led to congestion in Omani airspace, causing several flight cancellations and delays.

Dubai: The ongoing Israel-Iran conflict has significantly disrupted flight operations between Kerala and Gulf countries, leading to multiple cancellations and prolonged delays. The closure of Iranian airspace has triggered a ripple effect across the region, affecting air traffic routes and causing major inconvenience to passengers.

With Indian flights already restricted from using Pakistani airspace, many carriers have rerouted through Omani airspace. However, the sudden surge in air traffic through Oman has led to congestion, further complicating flight operations.

Air India Express Cancellations

Air India Express has canceled several flights from Kerala to Gulf destinations due to this airspace crisis. On Monday, the airline suspended around six services, including: Kannur–Sharjah (Monday), Sharjah–Kozhikode (Wednesday), Mangalore–Dubai, Kochi–Sharjah, Bahrain–Kozhikode, Kozhikode–Bahrain. Several flights scheduled for Thursday were also affected.

Apart from cancellations, many services faced significant delays. The Kozhikode–Kuwait flight was delayed by three hours, while flights from Kannur, Muscat–Kannur, and Muscat–Kozhikode were also delayed, disrupting travel plans for many.

Other airlines operating in the Gulf sector, including SpiceJet, also experienced operational challenges. SpiceJet issued a public notice stating that high air traffic in Dubai’s airspace and the limited availability of Muscat’s airspace were causing delays in departures and arrivals.

In light of the evolving situation, airport authorities have urged passengers to confirm the status of their flights with respective airlines before proceeding to the airport. Several advisories were shared via social media to help travelers avoid last-minute surprises.