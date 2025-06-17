Amid rising Israel-Iran tensions, the Indian Embassy in Tehran urged Indian nationals and PIOs to move to safer areas outside the city. The embassy also issued helpline numbers and asked citizens to share their contact details.

Tehran: The Indian Embassy in Tehran on Tuesday issued an urgent advisory to Indian nationals and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), asking them to relocate from the Iranian capital to safer locations as tensions between Israel and Iran escalate.

Security situation in Tehran deteriorating

Citing a worsening security scenario, the advisory recommended that all individuals who are able to leave Tehran using their own means should do so immediately. The advisory comes amid heightened conflict between Israel and Iran, with Tehran experiencing increasing instability.

Call for immediate relocation to safer areas

In its message posted on social media, the Indian Embassy stated, “All Indian nationals and PIOs who can move out of Tehran using their own resources are advised to move to a safe location outside the city.”

Embassy seeks contact from those not yet in touch

The Embassy also urged any Indian citizens who have not yet reached out to the mission to immediately get in contact. "All Indian nationals who are in Tehran and not in touch with the Embassy are requested to contact the Embassy of India in Tehran immediately and provide their location and contact numbers," the advisory added.

Helpline numbers and coordination support offered

The embassy had earlier issued helpline numbers and created a dedicated Telegram link to assist with coordination and communication among Indian nationals currently residing in Iran.