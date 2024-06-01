Israel-Hamas conflict: Nagpur journalist gets 'sar tan se juda' threat over Gaza war posts

An independent journalist, covering the Israel-Hamas conflict, filed a police complaint in Nagpur after receiving threatening messages on Instagram, including one that ominously warned of "Sar Tan Se Juda" (beheading).

The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza has ignited a digital battlefield on social media platforms, with Maharashtra's Nagpur becoming a focal point for tensions. Reports have emerged of hate messages, death threats, and intimidation tactics targeting journalists, digital influencers, and even teenagers.

According to recent developments, an independent journalist in Nagpur filed a police complaint after receiving threatening messages on Instagram, including one that ominously warned of "Sar Tan Se Juda" (beheading). Alongside, a woman digital influencer also faced death threats over her posts, while a teenager reportedly received abusive messages.

In response to the complaint, Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal assured appropriate legal action against the perpetrators. The Instagram profiles responsible for issuing threats were publicized, urging users to report them.

"The journalist has been reporting on the Israel-Palestine conflict and he received the 'Sar Tan Se Juda' threat. Please take immediate action against the guilty," said the journalist's complaint submitted to Nagpur police commissioner Ravinder Singal.

The Instagram handles of the individuals who made the threats were disclosed, accompanied by a call to report them. Singal assured that "appropriate legal measures" would be taken.

One youth, with a substantial following on Instagram, posted images of the journalist and the digital influencer with the threatening slogan as background music. However, amidst escalating outrage, the post was eventually removed.

