65 out of 67 terror cases probed by NIA got conviction: Government in Rajya Sabha

According to the Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, as of December 2, the NIA had registered 497 cases, including the recent Coimbatore blast incident.

While responding to the question, Rai said, "Fairness and transparency in NIA investigations are evident from the fact that from 2019 to 2022 (up to December 2, 2022), judgement has been pronounced in 67 cases, with conviction obtained in 65 cases and two cases ending in acquittal."

According to Rai, the NIA is mandated to investigate and prosecute grave offences affecting India's sovereignty, security, integrity, state security, friendly relations with foreign states, matters relating to international treaties, and so on, as specified in its schedule. Cases with gravity, including national and international implications, are entrusted to the NIA without bias or prejudice.

(With inputs from PTI)

