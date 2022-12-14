Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    65 out of 67 terror cases probed by NIA got conviction: Government in Rajya Sabha

    According to Nityanand Rai, Union Minister of State for Home, "Fairness and transparency in NIA investigations are evident from the fact that from 2019 to 2022 (up to December 2, 2022), judgement has been delivered in 67 instances, with conviction achieved in 65 cases and two cases ending in acquittal.

    First Published Dec 14, 2022, 6:37 PM IST

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered 497 cases of terrorism, and judgement has been rendered in 67 cases, with convictions obtained in 65 cases so far. 

    According to the Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, as of December 2, the NIA had registered 497 cases, including the recent   Coimbatore blast incident.

    While responding to the question, Rai said, "Fairness and transparency in NIA investigations are evident from the fact that from 2019 to 2022 (up to December 2, 2022), judgement has been pronounced in 67 cases, with conviction obtained in 65 cases and two cases ending in acquittal."

    According to Rai, the NIA is mandated to investigate and prosecute grave offences affecting India's sovereignty, security, integrity, state security, friendly relations with foreign states, matters relating to international treaties, and so on, as specified in its schedule. Cases with gravity, including national and international implications, are entrusted to the NIA without bias or prejudice.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also read: Ludhiana court blast: NIA arrests key conspirator Harpreet Singh from Delhi airport

    Also read: AIIMS server attack: Cops register cyberterrorism, extortion case; MHA to transfer case to NIA

    Also read: Coimbatore car explosion case: NIA conducts raid at multiple locations across Tamil Nadu

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2022, 6:37 PM IST
