The main suspect in the murder of an IRS officer's daughter in Delhi was allegedly involved in a molestation incident in Alwar a day before the killing. Identified as Rahul, the suspect is currently absconding, with police teams raiding to trace him.

Suspect Linked to Prior Crime

The main suspect in the murder of the daughter of the Indian Revenue Service officer was allegedly involved in a separate molestation incident in his locality in Alwar just a day before the killing incident here in the national capital, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

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The main suspect has been identified as Rahul, who is currently absconding, with several teams of the Delhi Police conducting raids to trace him, officials said.

During the investigation, police teams reached the suspect's residence in Alwar, where it was revealed that he had allegedly been involved in a molestation incident in his locality just a day before the murder of the daughter of an IRS officer.

Details of the Murder Investigation

A senior IRS official's daughter has been found dead in a house in the Amar Colony area of Southeast Delhi. Police suspect that she was sexually assaulted and later murdered.

Police also suspect that the mobile phone charging wire was used to strangle her.

Suspicion is on a domestic help who was recently removed, police said.

The crime came to light after information was received in the morning, following which police teams reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)