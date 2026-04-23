The accused in the murder of an IRS officer's daughter, Rahul Meena, stole ₹2-2.5 lakh for his online gaming addiction, says Delhi Police. He also committed a sexual assault in Alwar a day prior and was later arrested from a hotel in Dwarka.

Accused Stole Lakhs for Online Gaming Addiction

Joint CP Southern Range of the Delhi Police, Vijay Kumar, on Wednesday, stated that the accused Rahul Meena may have stolen approximately ₹2 to ₹2.5 lakh from the residence following the murder of the IRS officer's daughter in the house. "...As we have received information from the complainant, it appears he (accused) may have stolen approximately 2 to 2.5 lakh rupees from the premises. We have also made certain recoveries, details of which we will share with you later," said Kumar.

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Police investigations have confirmed that the accused had a habit of constantly seeking loans to fund his online gaming, frequently borrowing money from other domestic workers in the neighbourhood. "He was removed, as numerous complaints had been received regarding his habit of constantly asking for money on loan. Investigations revealed that he used to play online games and would borrow money from other domestic workers in the neighbourhood," said Kumar.

Accused Linked to Another Sexual Assault Case in Alwar

According to officials, the accused also committed a similar crime of sexual assault in Alwar a day before the murder. Consequently, the police have invoked sections of rape, murder, and robbery in connection with the case. "After the incident, he changed his trousers and shoes.Regarding the motive behind this incident, he committed a similar crime yesterday in Alwar. When our team reached Rajgarh, Alwar, to apprehend him, we found that he had perpetrated a similar offence there late yesterday evening. He may have such a mindset; this will be further confirmed during the ongoing interrogation. A rape case was registered against him in Alwar yesterday." In this instance, we have invoked sections pertaining to rape and murder, as well as robbery," added Kumar.

A senior civil official's daughter has been found dead in a house in the Amar Colony area of Southeast Delhi. Police suspect that she was sexually assaulted and later murdered. Police also suspect that the mobile phone charging wire was used to strangle her. The crime came to light after information was received in the morning, following which police teams reached the spot and initiated an investigation. During the investigation, police teams reached the suspect's residence in Alwar, where it was revealed that he had allegedly been involved in a molestation incident in his locality just a day before the murder of the daughter of an IRS officer.

Alwar Police Join Probe, Detain Six

Superintendent of Police (SP) Alwar, Sudheer Choudhary, on Wednesday stated that the victim and the accused were known to each other. According to the senior official, investigations have revealed that both the victim's husband and the accused were reportedly addicted to gambling and knew each other. "We received information from the Delhi Police that a serious incident had occurred in Delhi. A young girl was raped and murdered. The accused in the case was a resident of Rajgarh. Additionally, we received another complaint against the same accused, which we have registered as a case... Given the seriousness of the case, we have formed a special team and, based on inputs from the Delhi Police, have detained six people so far. They are being interrogated, and we are sharing any input we receive with the Delhi Police... Our DSP team, Special Team, and Cyber Team are working tirelessly to arrest the accused soon. In addition, we are also investigating the incident reported in the Rajgarh... As soon as the victim filed an FIR, we registered it... Our main objective right now is to arrest the accused... It has come to light that the victim and the accused knew each other, and that the victim's husband and the accused were both addicted to gambling... In this context, we have thoroughly recorded the victim's statement...," said Choudhary.

Main Accused Apprehended in Delhi

But following the incident, the Delhi Police apprehended the accused in connection with the murder of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer's daughter. The accused, identified as Rahul Meena, was found hiding in a hotel in Delhi's Dwarka area and has been taken into custody. (ANI)