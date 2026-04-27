The Saket court remanded Rahul Meena, the 19-year-old domestic help accused of raping and murdering a senior IRS officer's daughter, to seven days of judicial custody. He was arrested on April 22 in connection with the crime.

Accused Sent to Judicial Custody

The Saket court in New Delhi on Monday remanded Rahul Meena, a domestic help accused of killing a senior IRS officer's daughter at her residence in the national capital, to seven days of Judicial custody after police interrogation.

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The 19-year-old was arrested in the case of the IRS officer's daughter's alleged rape and murder.

An FIR was lodged at the Amar Colony police station in connection with the alleged crime.

Police Investigation and Court Submissions

Duty Judicial Magistrate First Class Devanshi Janmeja remanded Rahul Meena in judicial custody. He was produced before the court after four days of police custody came to an end today.

Meena was arrested on April 22 at a hotel in Dwara. Delhi Police had sought seven days' judicial custody, which the court allowed after hearing the submissions of the Delhi Police.

The Delhi Police had sought custody of Rahul Meena to recover his mobile phone, examine his family members, and to verify whether some other persons were involved in the crime.

The investigation officer had told the court that cash and jewellery had been recovered.

Delhi Police while seeking four days' custody of Meena had said that they had traced the route that Rahul Meena followed to reach the national capital.

Legal Aid Defence counsel Sayantini Sahoo had opposed the remand application, saying that it is a sensitive case and the police acted in a very prompt manner. Sahoo said that four days' remand is not required. Alwar is a distance of two and a half hours, and his mobile can be recovered in two days' time. (ANI)