Delhi's Saket court granted a four-day custody of Rahul Meena to Delhi Police in the alleged rape and murder case of an IRS officer's daughter. The police sought custody to recover his phone and trace his route to Delhi.

Delhi's Saket court granted four days' custody of the accused Rahul Meena to Delhi Police to investigate the alleged rape and murder case of the IRS officer's daughter.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Rahul was produced before the court on Thursday after his arrest from a hotel in Dwarka on Wednesday. An FIR has been lodged at the Amar Colony police station in connection with the alleged crime.

Police seek custody for investigation

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Deepika Thakran granted the custody of Rahul Meena to the Delhi police. Delhi police sought 4 days' custody of Rahul Meena to recover his mobile phone, to examine his family members and to verify whether there is any other person involved in the crime.

Accused's interaction in court

The investigation officer told the court that cash and jewellery had been recovered. The court also interacted with the accsued.

The court asked why did you enter the house? He said that he went there for money. Why did you do other acts, the court asked? He said that it was his mistake, and he can't say anything now.

The judge also asked the Accused if there were any injury marks in the MLC? How did it happen? The accused said that I came through the agricultural field, therefore it happened as well as by the fibre.

Arguments over custody duration

The court asked the investigation officer to justify why the 4-day custody was required. Delhi police said that it has to trace the route which Rahul Meena followed to reach Delhi. His mobile is also recovered; other evidence is to be collected.

Legal Aid Defence counsel (LADC) Sayantini Sahoo opposed the remand application, saying that it is a sensitive case and the police acted in a very prompt manner. Four days' remand is not required. Alwar is a distance of two and a half hours, his mobile can be recovered in two days time. (ANI)