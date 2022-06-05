IRCTC hack: Want to get a confirmed tatkal ticket? Here are some tips

People should be aware that tatkal railway tickets may only be purchased one day before the voyage. Booking for 3AC and higher classes begins at 10 a.m., while booking for sleeper tatkal tickets begins at 11 am. Tatkal tickets may be purchased over the counter as well as online.

Many times, individuals need to plan a trip and purchase a train ticket right away. A confirmed ticket, on the other hand, is dependent on the availability of seats in the train, which is where the tatkal feature comes into play. The Indian Railways created the tatkal system to help passengers who need to travel quickly.

People should be aware that tatkal railway tickets may only be purchased one day before the voyage. Booking for 3AC and higher classes begins at 10 a.m., while booking for sleeper tatkal tickets begins at 11 am. Tatkal tickets may be purchased over the counter as well as online.

Here are some quick suggestions for booking tatkal tickets:

To begin, create an IRCTC account by visiting the website https://www.irctc.co.in.

Make a master list.

Create a master list after you've set up your IRCTC account. It is essentially a list of passengers that you may save in your profile ahead of time. The master list is available in the drop down menu in the My Profile section. Simply click on it. On this page, you must enter the Passenger's Name, Age, Gender, Birth Preference, Food Preference, Senior Citizen, ID Card Type, and ID Card Number. After you've saved these data, click Add Passenger. In the master list, a person can save up to 20 passengers.

Make a travel itinerary.

Create a travel list after the main list. This may also be accessible under the My Profile drop down menu. Users should keep in mind that this list may only be created once a master list has been created. Navigate to the Travel List page. The name and information of the list will be requested here. Following that, there will be an opportunity to choose the passenger's name from the master list. Choose the passengers whose names you wish to add to the list.

Tatkal ticket purchase

A customer must log in by 9.57 a.m. to book a tatkal ticket for class 3AC or above. Tatkal ticket buying for sleeper class, on the other hand, begins at 11 a.m. and the passenger must access to the portal by 10.57 a.m.

Next, in the Plan My Journey box, add the names of the stations along your route. Finally, click the submit button after selecting the date. After entering your trip details, you will be sent to the train recommendations page. Here is a list of all the trains that will run on your route the next day. There are buttons above the train list for General, Premium Tatkal, Ladies, and Tatkal.

Now select Instant. After that, select one of the train's carriages in which you want to ride. When the tatkal booking period begins, reserve your seat.

The lists are useful since they save time. Assume you have to travel with five other individuals. If you submit information such as each passenger's name, age, gender, and preferred berth, the tatkal quota ticket will be filled.

