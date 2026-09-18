The Karnataka Cabinet, led by CM D. K. Shivakumar, held its first-ever meeting in Mangaluru. Ministers offered prayers at the historic Kadri Manjunatha Temple before the meeting, which will focus on coastal development and tourism.

Significance of Kadri Manjunatha Temple

The Karnataka Cabinet, led by Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, is to hold its first-ever meeting in Mangaluru on Friday, with Cabinet members first offered prayers at the Kadri Manjunatha Temple before proceeding to the meeting.

Speaking about the significance of the temple, its Managing Trustee, Harinath Jogi, said, "This is a very old, historic temple. Anyone who comes here gets rid of all their troubles."

Sharing details about the temple's history, Jogi said the shrine dates back thousands of years and is linked to prominent figures from the Nath sect. " This is a temple, a very old one. At the end of the Treta Yuga, Lord Parshuram ji found Lord Manjunath here. Later on, Bacheranath ji and Gorakhnath ji from the Nath sect came here to Mangalore," he said, adding that Lord Manjunath had appeared before them and resided at the site.

Jogi said the Chief Minister's visit held special significance for devotees. "Our Chief Minister comes here now. You won't find temples of this kind anywhere else; there's nothing quite like it. But today he came, and all his problems were resolved," he said.

Describing the temple's central deity, Jogi said, "Over here, everyone can see our Manjunath Temple. This is the Udbhav Shivalinga. It was 75 per cent underwater and 25 per cent above water. Matsyendranath ji and Gorakhnath ji merged with this linga. It is a linga that connects the North and the South, and it's a very ancient temple, dating back 4,000 years."

He also spoke about the Bhagirath Tirtha located within the temple premises, tracing its origin to Kashi. "This is the Bhagirath Tirtha. It comes from Kashi towards here. After pleasing Goddess Ganga, he came here underground through Lord Shiva's matted hair. People call that Bhagirath Teerth," he said.

Extending his wishes for the Chief Minister and the Cabinet, Jogi said, "Shivakumar ji comes over here, and all his troubles just disappear. Let's all pray together for his well-being; the whole cabinet."

Historic Meeting and Coastal Development Focus

Karnataka minister H. C. Balakrishna described the meeting as a historic first for the coastal city. "It is history. Nobody has held a cabinet meeting in Mangalore. This is the first time. D. K. Shivakumar wants to develop Mangalore like Bangalore. He has a very good aim to develop this city," he said.

Balakrishna said the government was committed to fulfilling the expectations of the coastal region under the Chief Minister's leadership, with a strong focus on tourism. "According to our CM's direction, we will do all the things. I think the CM is giving full support to Mangalore to build it very strongly, because it is a tourism hub. So mainly, we are concentrating on tourism," he said.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Minister K. H. Muniyappa said the Chief Minister was expected to take up key decisions related to coastal development and tourism during the meeting. "The honourable Chief Minister has decided to take up coastal development and tourism, among other things. He'll decide on important issues in the interest of the coastal area and coastal development," he said.

Social Welfare Priorities

On priorities within his own department, Muniyappa said the focus remained on strengthening social welfare infrastructure, particularly hostels and residential schools for students from marginalised communities. "Our department is particularly for social welfare, hostels and residential schools. Priority is given to those from the Most Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. We have to give good education, quality education that is the motto of the residential schools. Currently, 874 residential schools are running, with a 100 per cent pass percentage and 90 to 95 per cent marks being obtained by students. On that line, we have to bring the weaker sections into the mainstream; that is our motto," he said.

The Cabinet meeting comes as part of the state government's continued outreach to the coastal region of Karnataka, with discussions expected to focus on development priorities specific to the area. (ANI)

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