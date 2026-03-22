Uttarakhand Governor Gurmit Singh praised the International Yoga Festival in Rishikesh, which drew over 10,000 attendees from 33 countries. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami highlighted yoga's holistic benefits and the state's Yoga Policy 2025.

Governor Praises Massive Turnout

Governor of Uttarakhand, Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd), on Sunday praised the cheerful participation of over 10,000 people from 33 countries at the International Yoga Festival organised in Rishikesh.

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Speaking to ANI, Singh said that the International Yoga Festival was held on the banks of the holy Ganga in the lap of the Himalayas, benefiting more than 10,000 youths. The Governor expressed happiness that around 250 yoga instructors took part in the event to teach Yoga to the participants. "I am extremely happy that we celebrated the International Yoga Festival for seven days here in Rishikesh, where more than 10,000 people came to learn yoga. It was a great pleasure to see our friends from 33 countries who wanted to learn yoga, and 250 of our yoga teachers participated. Today, we have all taken a pledge to share India's culture and heritage. I am very happy that today we saw our daughters show us how to combine yoga with dance and various exercises," he told ANI.

CM Dhami Promotes Yoga as Holistic Lifestyle

Earlier on March 16, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the International Yoga Festival 2026 held on Monday at Ganga Resort, Muni Ki Reti in Tehri district.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that yoga is not merely a form of exercise but a holistic way of life. Yoga connects the soul with the divine and helps maintain balance between body, mind, and spirit.

He appealed to the youth of the country and the state to make yoga an integral part of their daily lives. He noted that young people working in various fields often experience fatigue, and yoga can serve as their best companion in maintaining physical and mental well-being.

State Initiatives and Global Recognition

"The state government has formulated the Yoga Policy 2025, and 50-bed and 10-bed AYUSH hospitals are being established in every district of the state. Additionally, a provision of Rs 10 crore has been made to promote yoga and spirituality," Dhami said.

He further said that yoga is a priceless heritage of India's ancient spiritual tradition. Thousands of years ago, sages and seers showed the path of harmony between body, mind, and soul through yoga, which today has become a strong foundation for healthy living, mental peace, and spiritual growth across the world.

Highlighting the global recognition of yoga, CM Dhami said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed at the United Nations in 2014 that June 21 be celebrated as the International Day of Yoga for the welfare of the entire world. As a result, millions of people in more than 180 countries are now practising yoga. (ANI)