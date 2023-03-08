International Women's Day2023: PM Modi pays tribute to achievements of 'Nari Shakti'

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    International Women's Day 2023 is being observed with the theme "Embrace Equity". The theme seeks to start a conversation about how just ensuring equal opportunities is not enough. What's important is equity.

    On International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (March 8) lauded the role of women in India's progress and said his government will keep working to further women's empowerment.

    In a tweet, PM Modi said, "On International Women's Day, a tribute to the achievements of our Nari Shakti. We greatly cherish the role of women in India's progress."

    "Our government will keep working to further women empowerment," he said using the hashtag 'Nari Shakti for New India'. The prime minister also shared on Twitter a compilation of women achievers whose life journeys were chronicled in 'Mann Ki Baat'.

    Meanwhile, Google Doodle also marked March 8 as International Women's Day as it was officially adopted by the United Nations in 1977. "Today's Doodle honors International Women’s Day by celebrating many ways in which women support women," a note explaining the Doodle read.

    Artist Alyssa Winans has been credited to Google Doodle on Women's Day 2023. The artist said she reflected on women who have helped her to create the artwork.

    It can be seen that International Women's Day is celebrated to recognise the achievements of women in different fields while also highlighting the gender inequality that places women at a disadvantage.

