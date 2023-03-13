Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    International Day of Mathematics 2023: History, significance and more

    UNESCO established the day in 2019 to promote the importance of mathematics in our lives, raise awareness of its role in scientific advancements, and inspire young people to pursue mathematics as a career.

    International Day of Mathematics 2023: History, significance and more
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 13, 2023, 5:58 PM IST

    The International Day of Mathematics (IDM) is celebrated annually on March 14th (also known as Pi Day, as the first three digits of Pi are 3.14). UNESCO established the day in 2019 to promote the importance of mathematics in our lives, raise awareness of its role in scientific advancements, and inspire young people to pursue mathematics as a career.

    Mathematics in Everyday Life

    Mathematics plays an important role in our daily lives. From calculating your grocery bill to predicting the weather, mathematics is all around us. It helps us understand the world around us and provides us with the tools to solve real-world problems. Here are some examples of how mathematics is used in our daily lives:

    Banking and finance: Mathematics is essential in the banking and finance industry. It is used to calculate interest rates, create financial models, and manage investments.

    Science and technology: Mathematics is the language of science and technology. It is used to describe and model the physical world, from the movement of planets to the behaviour of subatomic particles.

    Transportation: Mathematics is used to optimize transportation systems. It is used to plan routes, schedule flights, and manage traffic.

    Health and medicine: Mathematics is used in medical research and drug development. It is used to create mathematical models to simulate the spread of diseases and to analyze clinical trial data.

    Communication: Mathematics is used in communication systems. It is used to encode and decode messages, to compress data, and to ensure the security of communications.

    Mathematics and India

    Mathematics has a rich history in India that dates back to ancient times. Indian mathematics is primarily known for its contributions to number theory, algebra, and geometry, and for the development of the decimal system, including the concept of zero.

    The earliest evidence of mathematical activity in India comes from the Indus Valley Civilization, which existed from 2600 BCE to 1900 BCE. The people of this civilization used a system of weights and measures, as well as a form of proto-numerals. However, it is unclear how advanced their mathematics was.

    The first well-documented mathematical work in India is the Sulba Sutras, which were written between 800 BCE and 500 BCE. These texts contain rules for constructing sacrificial altars, which required knowledge of geometry and arithmetic. The Sulba Sutras also contain a statement of the Pythagorean theorem, which was discovered independently in India.

    In the centuries that followed, Indian mathematicians made significant contributions to number theory. For example, the Indian mathematician Aryabhata (476-550 CE) is credited with discovering the value of pi and developing the concept of zero, which became a cornerstone of mathematical thought.

    Other notable Indian mathematicians include Brahmagupta (598-670 CE), who made important contributions to algebra and introduced the concept of negative numbers, and Bhaskara (1114-1185 CE), who made significant advances in calculus and trigonometry.

    Indian mathematics also profoundly influenced the development of mathematics in other parts of the world. The decimal system, developed in India, eventually spread to the Arab world and then to Europe, where it revolutionized the practice of mathematics.

    Overall, the history of mathematics in India is a testament to the creativity and ingenuity of Indian thinkers, who made important contributions to the development of mathematical thought.

    Last Updated Mar 13, 2023, 5:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Supreme Court refers plea seeking same-sex marriage recognition to 5-judge Constitution bench AJR

    Supreme Court refers plea seeking same-sex marriage recognition to 5-judge Constitution bench

    Pakistan yet to deliver justice on 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: India's MEA annual report AJR

    Pakistan yet to deliver justice on 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: India's MEA annual report

    When PM Modi bowed before woman BJP member during Karnataka visit

    When PM Modi bowed before woman BJP member during Karnataka visit

    Gives me headache' Karnataka BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa stirs controversy over Azaan on loudspeakers AJR

    'Gives me headache': Karnataka BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa stirs controversy over Azaan on loudspeakers

    Missing Hunt on for 2 tuskers featured in Oscar-winning documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' in Krishnagiri snt

    Missing? Hunt on for 2 tuskers featured in Oscar-winning documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' in Krishnagiri

    Recent Stories

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: Usman Khawaja to KL Rahul - Biggest winners and losers of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Khawaja to Rahul - Biggest winners and losers of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series

    TISSNET 2023: Final Answer key releasing soon at admissions.tiss.edu; know steps to check - adt

    TISSNET 2023: Final Answer key releasing soon at admissions.tiss.edu; know steps to check

    Kareena Kapoor Khan asks Ranbir Kapoor how he realized Alia Bhatt was his 'dal chaawal'; here's what he said vma

    Kareena Kapoor Khan asks Ranbir Kapoor how he realized Alia Bhatt was his 'dal chaawal'; here's what he said

    The Wait is Over : Metgain Token is Now Available for Purchase-vpn

    The Wait is Over : Metgain Token is Now Available for Purchase

    Supreme Court refers plea seeking same-sex marriage recognition to 5-judge Constitution bench AJR

    Supreme Court refers plea seeking same-sex marriage recognition to 5-judge Constitution bench

    Recent Videos

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon