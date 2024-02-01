Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Interim Budget 2024: Lakshadweep takes center stage, govt to prioritize tourism sector investments

    The move aims to position Lakshadweep as an attractive and viable destination for Indian travelers, particularly in the wake of a diplomatic dispute with the Maldives.

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday (February 1) revealed the government's substantial investment plans for the tourism sector in the country. Emphasizing a targeted approach, the Finance Minister highlighted the specific focus on enhancing tourist infrastructure in the island Union Territory of Lakshadweep.

    As part of the government's commitment to fostering tourism, Lakshadweep will receive dedicated attention and investments to uplift its tourist amenities. The move aims to position Lakshadweep as an attractive and viable destination for Indian travelers, particularly in the wake of a diplomatic dispute with the Maldives.

    'In July 2024...' FM Sitharaman's full Budget assertion for Viksit Bharat in election year goes viral (WATCH)

    With Lakshadweep gaining prominence as an alternative destination, the government's strategic investment in the island Union Territory underscores its vision to develop and promote diverse tourist attractions within the country. This initiative aligns with broader efforts to boost the tourism sector's economic contribution and create sustainable avenues for growth.

    While Indians are seeking new travel options, the centre's focus on Lakshadweep signifies a proactive approach to harnessing the potential of domestic tourism. By addressing infrastructure needs and enhancing the overall tourist experience, the government aims to capitalize on the natural beauty and cultural richness of Lakshadweep, making it a compelling choice for travelers exploring destinations within the country.

    Interim Budget 2024 highlights: No populist measures, tax rates unchanged in general election year

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2024, 12:55 PM IST
