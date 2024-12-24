Integrity of electoral process eroding: Congress moves Supreme Court against election rule amendments

The Congress party has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging recent amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, which restrict public access to certain electronic records like CCTV footage, webcasting, and candidate videos. The party argues that these changes undermine the integrity of the electoral process.

New Delhi: The Congress party filed a petition in the Supreme Court, challenging recent amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961. They asserted that the integrity of the electoral process was fast eroding. The amendments introduced by the government prevent public access to certain electronic records, including CCTV footage, webcasting, and video recordings of candidates, to protect against potential misuse.

Violent clash erupts in Bhopal: Groups attack each other with sticks, wield swords; several injured (WATCH)

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the Election Commission cannot be allowed to unilaterally, and without public consultation, amend such a vital law in such a brazen manner.

"A writ has just been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the recent amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961. The Election Commission, a Constitutional body, charged with the conduct of free and fair elections cannot be allowed to unilaterally, and without public consultation, amend such a vital law in such a brazen manner," he tweeted.

"This is especially true when that amendment does away with public access to essential information that makes the electoral process more transparent and accountable. The integrity of the electoral process is fast eroding. Hopefully the Supreme Court will help restore it," he said.

Following the recommendation of the Election Commission, the Union Law Ministry amended Rule 93(2)(a) of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, on December 20. The amendment limits the types of "papers" or documents available for public inspection.

Poll officials raised concerns that permitting CCTV cameras inside polling booths could lead to misuse and jeopardize the confidentiality of voters.

The move earned severe criticism from the Congress, with Ramesh saying it was a "vindication" of the party's assertion of the "rapidly eroding integrity" of the electoral process.

He also said that the move should be challenged legally and questioned why the Election Commission was "afraid of transparency".

Latest Videos