Maharashtra Minister Shivendraraje Bhonsle said he discontinued his police escort following PM Modi's appeal to conserve fuel amid rising global prices. Bhonsle noted he uses private hybrid vehicles and linked the price rise to global conflicts.

Maha Minister Acts on PM Modi's Fuel Conservation Appeal

Maharashtra Minister Shivendraraje Bhonsle on Thursday said he had discontinued even his police escort following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to conserve fuel amid rising global fuel prices due to West Asia conflict. Speaking to ANI, Bhonsle said he never maintained an official convoy and mostly used private hybrid vehicles. "I never had a convoy. One police escort car was all, and the rest are my private hybrid vehicles, not government cars. I never asked for a convoy, never got one, and after PM and CM guidelines, I even dropped the police escort..." he said.

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The minister Bhonsle also spoke about the rise in fuel prices, linking it to ongoing global conflicts and international market conditions. "CNG prices rose by Rs 2 today. This is the impact of wars worldwide. Fuel prices are rising everywhere, even in the US. India too feels the effect, but thanks to PM Modi's handling, the impact here is less," Bhonsle added.

PM Modi's Appeal for Economic Resilience

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made seven appeals to citizens to contribute towards economic resilience by reducing dependence on imported fuel and adopting environmentally sustainable alternatives amid the West Asia conflict. On Sunday, PM Modi urged citizens to prioritise work from home, cut fuel consumption, avoid foreign travel for a year, adopt Swadeshi products, reduce cooking oil use, shift to natural farming and curb gold purchases, while addressing a gathering in Secunderabad.

Shift in Mobility Habits Urged

To combat the volatility of fuel prices, PM Modi urged a shift in how India moves. He requested citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by using the metro and public transport wherever available, opting for carpooling when private vehicles are necessary, preferring railway transport for the movement of goods, and increasing the use of electric vehicles wherever possible. (ANI)