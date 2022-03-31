Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    He said that the experience of the members of Parliament was more valuable than academic knowledge.
     

    Inspire coming generations: PM Modi bids farewell to retiring MPs in Rajya Sabha-dnm
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 31, 2022, 12:46 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged 72 retiring members of Rajya Sabha to take their experience in “all four directions” of the country as the House bid them farewell. He said that the experience of the members of Parliament was more valuable than academic knowledge.

    “Our Rajya Sabha members have a lot of experience. Sometimes experience has more power than academic knowledge. We shall tell the retiring members ‘come again’,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

    “When experienced people go, the responsibility of those remaining increases and they have to take the House forward...,” Modi said.

    “In the 75th year of India’s independence, our great men have given us a lot, and now it our responsibility to make our contribution to the nation,” the Prime Minister added.

    “I urge the retiring members to inspire our coming generations,” he said.

    Of the 72, 65 retiring members represent 19 states while seven are nominated members.

    Some of the members retiring in April include deputy leader of the Congress Anand Sharma, AK Antony, Subramanian Swamy, MC Mary Kom and Swapan Dasgupta while the terms of Nirmala Sitharaman, Suresh Prabhu, MJ Akbar, Jairam Ramesh, Vivek Tankha, V Vijayasai Reddy will end in June.

    Among the members retiring in July are Piyush Goyal, Muktar Abbas Naqvi, P Chidambaram, Ambika Soni, Kapil Sibal, Satish Chandra Misra, Sanjay Raut, Praful Patel and K J Alphons.

    A total of 72 retiring members of the Rajya Sabha on Thursday had a group photo with Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The event was organised before the Upper House bid farewell to the retiring members.

    Unlike the Lok Sabha, the Rajya Sabha is a permanent body and cannot be dissolved. However, every second year, one-third of the members of Rajya Sabha retire and the vacancies are filled up through elections and Presidential nominations.

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2022, 12:46 PM IST
