New Delhi: The Indian Navy’s indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant will participate in the International Fleet Review (IFR) at Visakhapatnam beginning February 18, an event that will see the presence of navies from several friendly foreign countries.

INS Vikrant had earlier played a pivotal role during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan in May last year, when its carrier battle group was deployed in the Arabian Sea as part of the Indian Navy’s offensive deterrence posture. Its deployment compelled the Pakistan Navy to adopt a defensive stance and reportedly seek an urgent ceasefire.

President Droupadi Murmu, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, will review the fleet on February 18. INS Sumedha has been designated as the President’s Boat for the ceremony.

Measuring 262.5 metres in length and 61.6 metres in width, INS Vikrant displaces approximately 45,000 tonnes, has a maximum speed of 28 knots, and can accommodate about 1,600 personnel, including women officers.

The aircraft carrier can operate up to 30 aircraft, including MiG-29K and MiG-29KUB fighter jets, Chetak, Kamov-31, MH-60R helicopters, and Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH).

About the International Fleet Review

According to the Indian Navy, the International Fleet Review (IFR) is a ceremonial gathering of international naval delegations, ships, submarines, and aircraft, during which the President reviews the fleet. The event highlights maritime strength, cooperation, and camaraderie, while reaffirming sovereign oversight.

India previously hosted IFRs in 2001 at Mumbai and 2016 at Visakhapatnam. This year, over 60 countries have confirmed their participation.

The inaugural IFR saw 97 warships from 20 countries, including 73 Indian and 24 foreign vessels. The second edition in 2016 featured 100 warships from 50 countries. In addition, the Eastern Naval Command, headquartered in Visakhapatnam, will host the 13th edition of MILAN, the Indian Navy’s flagship multilateral naval exercise, from February 18 in the Bay of Bengal.

Invitations have been extended to more than 135 countries for MILAN 2026. The Navy stated that the exercise aims to strengthen professional bonds, share best practices, and enhance maritime cooperation.

“The exercise will focus on large-scale multilateral operations, providing invaluable experience in operating together as a cohesive maritime force,” the Navy said.