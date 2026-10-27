A 19-month-old male cheetah cub, offspring of Nirva, has been rescued from Morena forest after being found injured. The cub is currently undergoing medical treatment at Kuno National Park while an investigation into the cause is underway.

Cheetah Cub Rescued in Morena

A 19-month-old male cub of cheetah Nirva was found injured in a forest area under the Morena territorial forest division in Madhya Pradesh and was subsequently rescued and brought to Kuno National Park for medical treatment, the Forest Department said. According to information provided by the department, the monitoring team received information about the injured cub on the evening of October 25. Following this, the cub was rescued that night and shifted to Kuno National Park, where it is currently undergoing treatment.

Investigation Into Injuries Underway

Authorities Examining Circumstances

The incident has prompted an investigation by the Forest Department to establish the circumstances under which the cub sustained its injuries. Officials are examining all possible aspects related to the incident, but the exact cause of the injuries has not yet been determined.

The cub is the 19-month-old male offspring of Nirva, a female cheetah at Kuno National Park. It was found in an injured condition in the forest area falling under the Morena territorial forest division. The monitoring team acted after receiving information about the cub's condition on the evening of October 25.

The rescue operation was carried out that night, following which the animal was transported to Kuno National Park for medical attention. Forest Department officials said treatment was underway and an investigation had been initiated to determine how the cub was injured. They are looking into all possible circumstances surrounding the incident. Further details regarding the cub's condition and the findings of the investigation are awaited.