PM Modi stresses India's self-reliance in critical technologies, highlighting advancements in nuclear energy, space, and AI as the country blends ancient heritage with modern innovation to drive growth and serve the Global South.

PM Modi Reaffirms India's Commitment to Self-Reliance in Technology

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reiterated India’s commitment to achieving self-reliance in critical and emerging technologies, asserting that the nation is carrying forward its ancient scientific heritage with modern innovation and renewed confidence. Addressing a gathering at the Emerging Science, Technology, and Innovation Conclave, PM Modi said that the Indian culture is deeply rooted in knowledge and discovery. "From the discovery of zero to the development of the number system and advancements in astronomy, India’s culture has always been rooted in knowledge and discovery. Today, we are carrying this scientific heritage forward with modern technology and renewed confidence. Recent examples from the past year help us better understand these transformations," he said.

Strategic Advancements and Nuclear Energy

With the nation set to celebrate the birth anniversary of Dr. Homi Jehangir Bhabha on October 30, he chose to begin his review of recent breakthroughs with the nuclear sector. "Therefore, let us begin with Nuclear Energy," remarked PM Modi. PM Modi highlighted nuclear energy as a cornerstone for building a Viksit Bharat. He underlined that India is scaling up domestic nuclear capabilities to reduce reliance on foreign fuel imports. Further, he outlined India’s major strides across strategic sectors, ranging from nuclear energy and space exploration to artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductor manufacturing.

PM Modi highlighted a major milestone achieved a few months prior, when India's 500 MW Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor achieved its first criticality, marking a crucial step in the country's indigenous nuclear energy program. "As you all know, building a Viksit Bharat requires nuclear energy on a large scale. Our dependence on nuclear fuel exports poses a challenge to our energy security. Therefore, Bharat (India) is developing its own fast breeder reactor technology. A couple of months ago, the country's 500 MW prototype fast breeder reactor achieved first criticality, a significant milestone in strengthening our long-term energy independence. From nuclear to space, from AI to semiconductors, the needs of all these sectors are different, but the message from all of them is the same. India is enhancing both its strength and its confidence in emerging technologies," he said.

Innovation as a Global Solution

The Prime Minister underscored that India’s technological solutions are not only solving domestic challenges but are also serving as blueprints for the Global South and developed nations alike. "India has another strength: solutions and skills. When any solution succeeds in India, it also paves the way for resolving problems in many countries around the world. Our digital stack is a brilliant example of this. Our 5G technology is also an excellent example of this," he said.

Research and Development Investment

Further, terming research as the means to empower a country in terms of technology and become self-sufficient, he said, "We all know that a country's technology and its capability to create technology depend on its research. Research is that power which gives a country the strength to find solutions to its problems and become self-reliant in critical technologies. That is why I have said, Victory to Science, Victory to Research." He highlighted that over the past year, 12,000 crore rupees committed by the government for market-ready lab technologies has been matched equally by 12,000 crore rupees from private investors. “Meaning, in just one year, a total new Commitment of 24 thousand crore rupees has been made for Research and Development,” noted PM Modi.

Prime Minister noted the rapid momentum of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation and recalled last year's pledge at this very forum to provide one lakh crore rupees for Research, Development, and Innovation.

Healthcare and Technology Integration

PM Modi further pointed to startups developing wearable electroencephalography (EEG) devices to better understand and monitor brain activity. Highlighting advancements in healthcare technology, he said, "Emerging science and technology mean solutions that strengthen the health sector, transform the agricultural sector, create new opportunities for education and employment, and assist in disaster mitigation. I am pleased that such issues are being prioritised within India’s startup revolution. One startup is working on wearable EEG technology, which helps in understanding brain activity."

He noted that Indian companies are successfully engineering homegrown wireless and satellite communication solutions. He added that innovations are meeting specific dietary requirements in the food sector, while domestic companies continue to push boundaries in semiconductor technology. "Indian companies are developing indigenous wireless and satellite communication solutions. In the field of nutrition, products are being created with specific dietary needs in mind. In the semiconductor sector, Indian companies are working on new technologies," he said.

Efforts are also underway to convert industrial byproducts, such as steel slag, into useful, eco-friendly applications. Sharing his recent experience at IIT Madras in Chennai, the Prime Minister recalled inaugurating a modern Brain Center that has created a globally exemplary brain imaging technology platform to develop high-resolution digital 3D images of the human brain and unravel complex neurological diseases. He declared that 'Science for Society' and 'Technology for Transformation' must serve as the ultimate benchmark for scientific progress. "And India is moving forward by testing itself on this very touchstone," affirmed PM Modi.