A 40-year-old farmer was found dead in a Nanded finance office three days after allegedly being kidnapped by loan recovery agents. Police have arrested five individuals, including the main accused, as investigations into the incident continue.

Investigation Into Farmer's Death in Nanded

A 40-year-old farmer was found dead at the office of a private finance company in Maharashtra's Nanded district, three days after he was allegedly kidnapped by recovery agents over loan dues, according to his family and villagers. The deceased, Chandrakant Shinde, was a resident of Malkotha village in Mudkhed tehsil. His family and villagers alleged that recovery agents associated with the private finance company had kidnapped him. The circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation.

Police Action and Arrests

Special Investigation Team Formed

Speaking to ANI, Nanded Superintendent of Police Nilabh Rohan said police had arrested five accused, including Aslam, who was allegedly running the finance operation. "Till now, we have arrested a total of five accused in the case. We have also arrested Aslam, the main accused who was running this entire finance operation," the SP said. Rohan said police had formed a nine-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case. He added that police had arrested two more accused in Navi Mumbai and sent teams to different locations to trace other suspects. Police have sealed the finance company's office and conducted raids at three locations, according to the SP.

Loan Recovery Concerns in Drought-Affected Areas

The incident comes amid concerns over the financial difficulties faced by farmers in parts of Nanded district, where several villages are reportedly experiencing drought conditions. Asked whether specific guidelines had been issued to finance companies regarding loan recovery from farmers in drought-affected areas, Rohan said no such official guidelines had been issued. "However, we have held a meeting with the District Collector. If illegal loan recovery is taking place anywhere, citizens should come forward, and appropriate action will be taken," he said.

Responding to allegations that recovery agents had been arrested while the main accused remained at large, the SP termed the claim false. He said an SIT had been formed and that police were working to arrest all those involved. When asked whether Shinde's death was a suicide or murder, Rohan declined to disclose details, saying he could not disclose that information. Shinde is survived by his wife, two daughters, two sons and his mother. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)