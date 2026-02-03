India Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib, in Indore for the 'Jan Adhikar Nyay Yatra', demanded the resignation of BJP minister Kailash Vijayvargiya over deaths caused by contaminated water and criticised the BJP on national security.

Youth Congress Demands Minister's Resignation Over Water Deaths

India Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib on Tuesday reached Madhya Pradesh's Indore district to participate in the Jan Adhikar Nyay Yatra, which represents their fight for constitutional rights, justice, and accountability for families affected by contaminated drinking water. Several people died, and many others fell ill after consuming contaminated water in the Bhagirathpura area of Indore district.

Youth Congress president Chib raised serious allegations against the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government over the deaths caused by consumption of contaminated water and demanded the resignation of senior BJP leader and state minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is an MLA from the area.

"The Youth Congress has been continuously demanding that Kailash Vijayvargiya should resign. It is not a small matter; people have lost their lives (contaminated water issue). Accountability must be established. If the BJP lets such a leader off the hook today, it means that the BJP doesn't care whether 20 people have died or if 200 more die in the future. The BJP will not question its leaders who are responsible for this incident," Chip told reporters.

Therefore, to prevent such an incident from happening again in the future, the BJP should show humanity and suspend the youth congress leader, the youth congress leader added.

Chib Slams Centre on National Security

He further targeted the BJP-led central government, accusing that the BJP government did not allowing discussion on national security issues (India-China) related matters in Parliament.

"The most important issue is national security, and if we cannot speak about India's security in Parliament, and the BJP government is silencing us, then it is a matter of shame. Soldiers were killed and taken hostage in Galwan; articles have also been published in magazines about this. Former Army Chief General MM Naravane has also spoken about it and written about it, but the BJP is not allowing his book to be published...When the BJP has nothing to say, they bring up Nehruji," the youth congress leader said.

He claimed that Nehru never compromised on national security, while accusing the BJP of doing so, and alleged that the ruling party avoids discussing China out of fear. (ANI)