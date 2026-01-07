Indore's District Collector confirms surveys of water lines are underway after a contamination incident. Affected families received Rs 2 lakh aid, with 80 people still hospitalized. Congress leaders visited the site, blaming the BJP government.

Indore District Collector Shivam Verma on Wednesday said a survey of water lines is underway in the district, adding that borewells are also being inspected. The district official further highlighted that the affected families were given financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each, as per the instructions of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, and that free treatment was being provided to people undergoing treatment.

"According to the survey work being conducted in Bhagirathpura, the number of patients who were continuously showing symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea has decreased significantly...Currently, a total of eighty people are admitted to our hospitals, fifteen of whom are in the ICU. They are receiving the best possible treatment at no cost, per the Chief Minister's instructions...Eighteen people have been given compensation," Verma told ANI.

"Similarly, the same activity is being carried out in our municipal council areas and rural areas. Drinking water complaints are being reviewed. Surveys of our water lines are being conducted, and simultaneously, the borewells are also being inspected," he added.

Congress Criticises BJP Government Over Incident

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a heavy police presence was deployed in Bhagirathpura as MP Assembly LoP Umang Singh and MP Congress President Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari visited the area in Indore and met residents and families affected by the contaminated water incident.

During their visit, Congress leaders criticised the state-BJP government over the incident, accusing it of tarnishing Indore's image, which was known for its cleanliness and ranked first nationally.

Speaking to reporters, Jitu Patwari said, "Not just 17, more deaths occurred in the incident here. The most painful thing is that Indore was ranked number one in cleanliness and earned recognition worldwide, but this incident has tarnished the city's reputation. The Mayor's Council, the Mohan Yadav government and its ministers are responsible for tarnishing Indore's image. Earlier, Indore was known for discussions on cleanliness; now it is being talked about for poison."

Later, LoP Umang Singhar visited Chacha Nehru Hospital to inquire about the health of the affected children and also interacted with families whose children were undergoing treatment. Congress leader Singhar accused the state government of insensitivity and said the Opposition would raise the issue in the upcoming Assembly session.