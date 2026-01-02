AAP leader Priyanka Kakkar has accused the BJP of negligence over contaminated water in Indore, claiming people are dying. The matter is now before the MP High Court, and CM Mohan Yadav has ordered action against corporation officials.

AAP Accuses BJP of Negligence

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Priyanka Kakkar on Friday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over reports of water pollution in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, alleging that people in the city have been suffering due to contaminated water for nearly two years despite repeated complaints. She added that people are dying from polluted water and air, while the BJP focuses on political manoeuvres. Speaking to ANI, Kakkar said, "The people there have been complaining about contaminated water for two years. They even filed written complaints, but no one paid attention. The Prime Minister claims to be making a developed India, and on the other hand, people are dying from toxic water and polluted air. The BJP is only focused on horse-trading, stealing votes, toppling governments, and filing false cases against opposition leaders."

High Court Takes Up PIL on Water Contamination

The Madhya Pradesh government submitted a status report before the Indore bench of the MP High Court regarding the contaminated drinking water incident in Indore's Bhagirathpura area on Friday. The Court scheduled a detailed hearing on the status report on January 6, said Indore High Court Bar Association President Ritesh Inani, adding that the matter was heard by a vacation bench from Jabalpur via video conferencing.

Inani filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the Indore Bench of the MP High Court on Wednesday (December 31), seeking to ensure the supply of clean drinking water to Indore residents and to provide proper, free medical treatment to all those affected by the incident.

CM Mohan Yadav Orders Action

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday reviewed the steps being taken by the state government officials regarding the contaminated drinking water incident in Indore and issued necessary directions.CM Yadav instructed that show-cause notices be served on the Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner and the Additional Commissioner.