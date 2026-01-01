After contaminated water in Indore killed at least four people, Congress' Harish Rawat raised concerns for the entire state of Madhya Pradesh. The NHRC took suo motu cognisance, as the state govt held a high-level meeting on the issue.

Congress leader Harish Rawat on Thursday raised concern about the water quality across cities in Madhya Pradesh after the death of at least four people, while several fell ill due to the water contamination in Indore's Bhagirathpura area. He said that such incidents put a dent in the city's reputation and that the state's Urban Development and Housing Minister, Kailash Vijayvargiya, should be worried about the entire Madhya Pradesh, not just Indore. "If the water quality is so poor that people are dying from drinking it and their lives are at risk, then questions are raised not only on the awards that Indore receives but also on the reputation it holds. When the situation in Indore is like this, it raises the question of what the condition must be like in the rest of Madhya Pradesh. Kailash Vijayvargiya should be concerned not just about Indore but about the entire Madhya Pradesh. If this can happen in Indore, then the situation in cities like Bhopal, Ujjain, etc, could also be worrisome," he said.

NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance

Earlier, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had taken suo motu cognisance of Indore's contaminated water issue, which led to several deaths. "Reportedly, the residents had been complaining about the supply of contaminated water supply for several days, but no action was taken by the authorities," NHRC said in a statement. The human rights body has issued a notice to the Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.

Madhya Pradesh Government Responds

Moreover, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a high-level meeting over Indore's contaminated water issue here on Thursday to review the situation and coordinate relief measures. Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Sanjay Dubey, Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, Divisional Commissioner Sudam Khade, District Collector Shivam Verma and Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dilip Kumar were present in the meeting.

Minister Vijayvargiya Details Relief Measures

Addressing the media after the meeting, Minister Vijayvargiya said that he visited the Bhagirathpura locality, met the affected families and assured them that provide all necessary support and assistance. "I am just coming from Bhagirthpura, and patients are continuously arriving from there. From yesterday to the day before, 200 people were admitted. A total of 1400 people were infected, out of which 200 were required to be hospitalised, and the rest of the people were given primary treatment. No patient is serious. Even people undergoing treatment in ICU wards are also out of danger. We are focusing on ensuring that people get good treatment in a timely manner," Vijayvargiya said.

He also emphasised that a revenue officer and a health officer should be present in each hospital where patients affected with this outbreak were undergoing treatment. Additionally, a help desk would be set up to assist people.

The Chief Minister also announced Rs 2 lakh financial assistance to the families of the deceased and free treatment to all the affected people. (ANI)