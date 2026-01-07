Following a water contamination incident in Indore's Bhagirathpura, CM Mohan Yadav ordered the removal of the municipal commissioner and suspension of two officials. The number of patients has decreased, and financial aid is being provided.

Madhya Pradesh minister Inder Singh Parmar on Wednesday said that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ensured action against those responsible in relation to the water contamination incident in Indore's Bhagirathpura area.

"The CM has ensured action against those responsible for the incident that occurred here in Indore's Bhagirathpura. He is also continuously monitoring the situation and the condition is improving," Minister Parmar said.

When asked about Congress demanding the resignation of MLA from the area and minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Parmar said, "Kailash ji is working there on this matter. He is having conversations with the people and is concerned about them."

Strict Action Against Officials

Earlier, CM Yadav instructed to remove Indore municipal commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav and suspended additional commissioner Rohit Sisoniya and the in-charge Superintending Engineer of PHE Sanjeev Shrivastava in connection with the incident.

"The state government will not tolerate negligence in the incident that occurred in Bhaagirthpura, Indore, due to contaminated drinking water. Strict decisions are being taken in this regard," the CM said in a post on X.

He further said, "The corporation's Additional Commissioner Rohit Sisonia and the in-charge Superintending Engineer of PHE Sanjeev Shrivastava have been suspended. Instructions have also been given to remove Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav."

Health Situation and Relief Measures

Meanwhile, Indore Collector Shivam Verma said that survey work in Bhagirathpura area was continuously underway and the number of patients with symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea decreased significantly.

"According to the survey work being conducted in Bhagirathpura, the number of patients who were continuously showing symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea has decreased significantly. Today, only two patients have been referred for admission to the hospital. Currently, a total of eighty people are admitted to our hospitals, fifteen of whom are in the ICU. They are receiving the best possible treatment free of cost, as per the instructions of the Chief Minister," Collector Verma told ANI.

The Collector added, "Currently, eighteen people have been given compensation. A panel of senior doctors has also been formed to conduct death analysis in all such cases to determine if the deaths were related to symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea. We are awaiting their report, but even before that, as per the Chief Minister's instructions, we have provided financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to all affected families."

The water contamination incident in Indore's Bhagirathpura has sparked widespread criticism as it claimed several lives and many families were affected by it. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had announced Rs 2 lakh financial assistance to the families of the deceased and free treatment to all affected people. (ANI)