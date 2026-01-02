Five deaths have been officially confirmed and 210 people hospitalized in an Indore water contamination incident, according to Collector Shivam Verma. Bacterial contamination was found in water samples, and a door-to-door survey is underway.

Indore district Collector Shivam Verma on Friday said there were five deaths officially confirmed so far in the water contamination incident, while the total number of hospitalised patients has risen to 210. He also highlighted that a team of senior doctors was constituted to analyse the death figures reported from various sources and based on it the official figure would be updated.

"The administration issues the figures on the basis of medical confirmation and so far five deaths have occurred in the incident. We have also constituted a team senior doctor which will analyse the death figures which were received from other sources such as public representatives or media and then we will update our official death figure report. Till yesterday, 201 people were admitted, today 9 more people have been admitted, and the number has risen to 210," Collector Verma told ANI.

Health Measures and Door-to-Door Survey

The Collector further said that the team was conducting a door-to-door survey and a thorough investigation was being carried out around the areas where cases have been reported. "Our objective is to provide immediate medical care to those showing symptoms of the incident. Bacterial contamination was found in the water sample report so we are following its protocol accordingly. I also appeal to everyone to drink boiled water, and if you notice any symptoms, contact our team. We have also provided helpline numbers and the public can contact through it as well. Ambulances are also deployed in the area and it will immediately admit the symptomatic people in the hospital," The Collector also stressed that the survey teams were also also conducting inspections in the surrounding areas as a precautionary measure.

Water Supply Investigation and Restoration

Meanwhile, Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dilip Kumar said that they were repeatedly collecting samples from the area and it would take another 3-4 days to resume the normal water supply in the area. "Bacterial contamination was found in the water sample sent on the first day and we are repeatedly sending more samples. We have also sent samples of the borewells there; the report of it is awaited. We have taken samples again from the tank and pipeline; we are waiting for the report. We have checked the entire line; we will continue our efforts to ensure that the water supply remains correct. We have traced some small points where contaminated water was getting mixed and the major spot was at the police outpost... It will take another 3-4 days for the normal supply to resume," IMC Commissioner Kumar said. (ANI)