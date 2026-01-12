A 45-year-old man died in Indore after a kite string slit his throat. In a separate incident at a government hospital, a nurse accidentally severed an infant's thumb, which was later successfully reattached. The nurse has been suspended.

A 45-year-old man died after a kite string slit his throat while he was riding his bike in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. According to the SHO of Tilak Nagar Police Station, Manish Lodha, the deceased has been identified as Raghuveer Dhakar, and the incident occurred between Khajrana Chowk and Bengali Chowk.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"We received information that a bike rider has died after his throat was slit by a kite string. We immediately came to the hospital upon receiving this information. The name given is Raghuveer Dhakar, who is 45 years old... The incident is reported to have occurred between Khajrana Chowk and Bengali Chowk..." Lodha said. Further details are awaited.

Infant's thumb severed in hospital negligence

Meanwhile, a serious negligence has come to light at the government-run Maharaja Yashwant Rao (MY) Hospital Chest Ward in Indore, where a nurse allegedly severed the thumb of a one-and-a-quarter-month-old infant admitted to pediatrics department while trying to remove venflon from the child's hand, a health official said. The child was undergoing treatment for pneumonia.

Soon after it, the child was shifted to the Super Speciality Hospital, where doctors from MGM Medical College performed surgery to reattach the severed thumb. Officials said the surgery was successful and the infant's health condition is stable. Following the incident, action has been initiated against the concerned staff. Nursing Officer Arti Kshetri has been suspended and instruction has been given to withhold the salaries of three other nurses for one month.

Dean confirms details, action taken

MGM Medical College Dean Dr Arvind Ghanghoria told ANI, "As soon as the matter came to my notice, I instructed the Superintendent of MY Hospital to constitute an inquiry committee to probe the matter and submit a report within 24 hours. A nurse went to remove a venflon from the infant's hand and it was secured with dynaplast adhesive bandage, she tried to cut it off, during which the child's thumb was severed."

"Immediately after the incident, the child was shifted to Super Speciality Hospital and doctors from MGM Medical College performed surgery and successfully reattached the thumb. The child is currently one-and-a-quarter months old and was admitted due to pneumonia. The infant was earlier on a ventilator, but now its condition is fine. In view of the negligence, Nursing Officer Arti Kshetri has been suspended," Ghanghoria said. (ANI)