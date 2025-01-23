Indore Police files first-ever FIR against individual for giving alms to beggar

Indore police have filed an FIR against an unidentified person for giving alms to a beggar, enforcing the city's ban on begging and almsgiving as part of its goal to become India's first beggar-free city.

Indore: In a rather unusual move, the Indore police have registered a first-of-its-kind FIR against an unidentified person for giving alms to a beggar. This action is part of the city administration's ambitious plan to make India's cleanest city Indore, the country's first beggar-free city.

The ban on accepting alms, giving alms, and buying goods from beggars is being strictly enforced, with violations punishable under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. This section deals with disobedience to orders issued by a public servant and carries a penalty of up to one year's imprisonment or a fine of up to Rs 5,000, or both.

The administration is taking a multi-pronged approach to tackle begging. A reward of Rs 1,000 is being offered to those who provide information about begging activities, and many people have already received this reward for giving valuable inputs.

Indore is one of 10 cities selected for a pilot project initiated by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to make them beggar-free. The city administration is working tirelessly to achieve this goal, with strict measures in place to enforce the ban on begging and almsgiving.

The recent FIR shows the authorities' commitment to addressing the issue of begging. The case involves an unknown person who gave alms to a female beggar sitting in front of a temple on Khandwa Road. As of January 1, 2025, Indore has been registering FIRs against people giving alms to beggars, as part of its efforts to curb begging and dismantle exploitative gangs.

