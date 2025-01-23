Animal sacrifice bid at Madurai hill sparks religious row, BJP criticizes non-veg food near temple

Tensions in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, arose over animal sacrifices on Thiruparankundram Hill, home to both the Sikandar Badushah Dargah and Thiruparankundram Murugan Temple, with police stopping Islamic outfit members from conducting sacrifices.

Madurai: Tensions erupted in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, over animal sacrifices on Thiruparankundram Hill, which is home to both the Sikandar Badushah Dargah and the Thiruparankundram Murugan Temple. The issue came to a head on January 18 when police stopped Islamic outfit members from conducting animal sacrifices, including goats and chickens, as part of a communal feast at the dargah.

Hindu outfits strongly condemned the animal sacrifices, citing the hill's sacredness to the Thiruparankundram Murugan Temple. Police stated that only prayers are allowed at the dargah.

Ramanathapuram IUML MP K. Navas Kani weighed in on the issue, and spoke about the long-standing religious harmony between Hindus and Muslims on Thiruparankundram Hill. He noted that while animal sacrifices are prohibited, cooked non-vegetarian food is permitted, and separate pathways exist for the dargah and temple.

However, BJP state president K. Annamalai criticized the MP, arguing that allowing non-vegetarian food on the hill disrupts the sanctity of the Thiruparankundram Murugan Temple. Annamalai emphasized the need to respect devotees visiting the temple, which boasts a rich history.

The Thiruparankundram Murugan Temple is first of the six shrines dedicated to Lord Muruga in Tamil Nadu, with the deity worshipped as a divine groom. The temple has a unique feature - the deity is carved on the rock face. The Sikandar Badushah Dargah, on the other hand, is a famous Islamic shrine with the grave of Islamic saint Sultan Sikandhar Badushah shaheed.

Latest Videos