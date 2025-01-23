Animal sacrifice bid at Madurai hill sparks religious row, BJP criticizes non-veg food near temple

Tensions in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, arose over animal sacrifices on Thiruparankundram Hill, home to both the Sikandar Badushah Dargah and Thiruparankundram Murugan Temple, with police stopping Islamic outfit members from conducting sacrifices.

Animal sacrifice bid at Madurai hill sparks religious row, BJP criticizes non-veg food near temple dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 23, 2025, 5:30 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 23, 2025, 5:30 PM IST

Madurai: Tensions erupted in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, over animal sacrifices on Thiruparankundram Hill, which is home to both the Sikandar Badushah Dargah and the Thiruparankundram Murugan Temple. The issue came to a head on January 18 when police stopped Islamic outfit members from conducting animal sacrifices, including goats and chickens, as part of a communal feast at the dargah.

Hindu outfits strongly condemned the animal sacrifices, citing the hill's sacredness to the Thiruparankundram Murugan Temple. Police stated that only prayers are allowed at the dargah.

Ramanathapuram IUML MP K. Navas Kani weighed in on the issue, and spoke about the long-standing religious harmony between Hindus and Muslims on Thiruparankundram Hill. He noted that while animal sacrifices are prohibited, cooked non-vegetarian food is permitted, and separate pathways exist for the dargah and temple.

However, BJP state president K. Annamalai criticized the MP, arguing that allowing non-vegetarian food on the hill disrupts the sanctity of the Thiruparankundram Murugan Temple. Annamalai emphasized the need to respect devotees visiting the temple, which boasts a rich history.

The Thiruparankundram Murugan Temple is first of the six shrines dedicated to Lord Muruga in Tamil Nadu, with the deity worshipped as a divine groom. The temple has a unique feature - the deity is carved on the rock face. The Sikandar Badushah Dargah, on the other hand, is a famous Islamic shrine with the grave of Islamic saint Sultan Sikandhar Badushah shaheed.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Jalgaon train tragedy: 7 Nepalese among 13 dead; 11 victims identified anr

Jalgaon train tragedy: 7 Nepalese among 13 dead; 11 victims identified

Delhi cops arrest 4 for using loaded pistol, Chinese axe and police siren in car as part of birthday party anr

Delhi cops arrest 4 for using loaded pistol, Chinese axe and police siren in car as part of birthday party

How to apply for a Driving License in India: Step-by-step guide AJR

How to apply for a Driving License in India: Step-by-step guide

Skull theft shocker in Bihar: Several human skulls stolen from graveyard in Bhagalpur; locals and cops stunned anr

Skull theft shocker in Bihar: Several human skulls stolen from graveyard in Bhagalpur; locals and cops stunned

Mahakumbh 2025: Devki Nandan Thakur praises CM Yogi, announces sanatan dharma sansad

Mahakumbh 2025: Devki Nandan Thakur praises CM Yogi, announces sanatan dharma sansad

Recent Stories

American Airlines Stock Set For Worst Day Since May 2024 After Weaker-Than-Expected Q1 Outlook: Retail Sentiment Sours

American Airlines Stock Set For Worst Day Since May 2024 After Weaker-Than-Expected Q1 Outlook: Retail Sentiment Sours

Football Is Marcus Rashford heading to Barcelona? Man United stars representatives held talks with Catalan club HRD

Is Marcus Rashford heading to Barcelona? Man United star's representatives 'held talks' with Catalan club

Exicure Stock Soars Over 25% On Acquisition Of GPCR Therapeutics’ U.S. Unit: Retail Chatter Spikes

Exicure Stock Soars Over 25% On Acquisition Of GPCR Therapeutics’ U.S. Unit: Retail Chatter Spikes

Kinder Morgan Stock In Spotlight After Q4 Earnings Miss: Retail’s Undecided

Kinder Morgan Stock In Spotlight After Q4 Earnings Miss: Retail’s Undecided

7 pomegranate benefits for youthful skin and health gcw

7 pomegranate benefits for youthful skin and health

Recent Videos

Shahid Kapoor Visits Mithibai College Ahead of Deva Release | WATCH

Shahid Kapoor Visits Mithibai College Ahead of Deva Release | WATCH

Video Icon
Indu Nand Giri: From IT Professional to Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara

Indu Nand Giri: From IT Professional to Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara

Video Icon
Raging Wildfire Engulfs Los Angeles Hills, Evacuations Ordered

Raging Wildfire Engulfs Los Angeles Hills, Evacuations Ordered

Video Icon
PM Modi Pays Tribute to Netaji, Engages with Youth on Parakram Diwas

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Netaji, Engages with Youth on Parakram Diwas

Video Icon
Firefighting Aircraft Help Halt Wildfire in North San Diego, California

Firefighting Aircraft Help Halt Wildfire in North San Diego, California

Video Icon