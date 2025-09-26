A young man on a scooter deliberately rammed into his ex-girlfriend after she refused to continue their relationship, in Indore's Kalpana Nagar on Thursday evening.

In a shocking incident, a young man on a scooter deliberately rammed into his ex-girlfriend after she refused to continue their relationship, in Indore's Kalpana Nagar on Thursday evening. According to reports, the woman had ended her relationship with the accused some time ago. Despite this, the man allegedly threatened and pressurized her. When she refused to reconcile, his behavior reportedly turned aggressive and violent.

A video shows the man, riding a high-speed Activa, rammed into the woman as she walked on the road and threw a stone at him. Enraged, the accused accelerated and struck her with the scooter before fleeing the scene.

The woman sustained injuries and later filed a complaint at Hiranagar Police Station.

Based on her statement, the police registered cases of assault, intimidation, and intentional harm. Probe revealed that the man is a repeat offender, already facing seven criminal cases across various jurisdictions. "We have identified the accused and confirmed his criminal background. A manhunt has been launched, and he will be arrested soon," stated a senior official from Hiranagar Police.