    Indore HORROR! Armyman allegedly rapes pregnant friend in hotel room, was blackmailing her with obscene videos

    In a shocking turn of events, an Armyman allegedly raped his female friend, who is five months pregnant, in a hotel room in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Friday night. He was arrested on Saturday.

    First Published Sep 15, 2024, 2:44 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 15, 2024, 2:44 PM IST

    In a shocking turn of events, an Armyman allegedly raped his female friend, who is five months pregnant, in a hotel room in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Friday night. He was arrested on Saturday. The victim alleged that the Army lance naik had made objectionable video of her, which he was using to blackmail and force her into a physical relationship.

    According to a report by the Times Of India (TOI), Mahila police station in charge Kaushalya Chouhan said, "The woman was bleeding when she arrived at Mahila police station in the morning. She claimed that she was raped by the Army lance naik, who had been harassing and blackmailing her for the past year."

    Also read: Rajasthan SHOCKER! 12-year-old Dalit boy stripped naked, forced to dance, thrashed with shoes in Kota (WATCH)

    According to TOI, the 35-year-old woman, wife of a bank official, had come in contact with the accused a year ago at Mhow cantonment while purchasing some items. She alleged that he began visiting her house and also made an objectionable video of her when she was in the washroom, alone at home.

    According to the complaint, the accused started blackmailing her. He checked into a hotel in Indore and allegedly forced her to meet him there. When she arrived, he allegedly raped her. Shocked and in pain, the woman sought help from police.

    "We went to the hotel immediately and arrested the accused. The room was sealed," Kaushalya Chouhan said. Additional DCP Priyanka Dudwe said police are investigating all angles.

