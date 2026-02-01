The 24-year-old wife of a head constable ended her life by hanging at their residence on the Police Training College campus in Indore. Her husband, a yoga trainer, found her after returning from a session. Police are investigating the cause.

A 24-year-old woman, wife of head constable Shailendra Jadon, who resides at the Police Training College (PTC) campus in Indore, ended her life by hanging herself at her residence on Monday morning, a police officer said. Head constable Jadon is posted at the PTC, where he provides yoga training to newly recruits. He had gone out for his routine training session, and upon returning home, found his wife hanging.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Zone 1), Krishna Lalchandani said, "A woman Sneha Jadon (24), wife of a head constable Shailendra Jadon, who lives at the Police Training College (PTC) campus in Indore, ended her life by hanging herself. Shailendra Jadon is posted at PTC and provides yoga training to newly recruited police constables. He went to take yoga classes on Monday morning, returned at around 9:15 am and found that her wife had hanged herself in the room."

Investigation Underway

They had a four-year-old boy and tied the knot in 2019. The police are conducting an investigation to ascertain the reason for the incident and no suicide note was recovered from the spot, the officer said.

DCP Lalchandani further said that the police informed the family members of the woman, who reside in Bihar about the incident and they would reach here by tomorrow. Upon their arrival, statements will be recovered and more things would be known thereafter. An investigation into the matter is underway, he added. (ANI)