Indore HC ordered a man who allegedly hid his Bohra identity and posed as a Hindu to marry a woman, to pay ₹20,000 monthly maintenance to her and their daughter, along with ₹10.60 lakh in arrears for the last five years.

The Indore Bench of the High Court has ruled in favour of a woman in an alleged case of deception in marriage, directing the man from the Bohra community to pay ₹20,000 per month as maintenance to the woman and her daughter, along with arrears of ₹10.60 lakh for the past five years.

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Allegations of Deceptive Marriage

According to the woman's counsel, Vinay Joshi, the case pertains to a man identified as Gabbar, also known as Mustafa Bohra, who allegedly married a Hindu woman during the COVID-19 period in 2020 by concealing his religious identity. He reportedly posed as a Hindu, performed marriage rituals, including tying a mangalsutra and applying sindoor in a temple ceremony.

The counsel stated that the dispute arose after the woman became pregnant and later discovered the man's alleged real identity. Following this, she filed a complaint in 2021 at Dwarkapuri police station in Indore and subsequently began living separately from the accused.

High Court Overturns Lower Court's Order

Earlier, a family court had not recognised the woman as the wife and had directed the accused to pay ₹2,000 per month only for the maintenance of the child. Challenging this order, the woman approached the High Court.

On June 22, the High Court bench modified the earlier order and directed the accused to pay ₹10,000 per month to the woman and ₹10,000 per month for the maintenance of the daughter. The court also ordered payment of ₹10.60 lakh towards arrears of maintenance for the last five years.