Restoration is underway in Arunachal's Keyi Panyor after landslides and floods damaged the Potin-Possa stretch. Authorities report 8 major blockages, making roads impassable. Search is on for 4 missing people. Restoration to take days.

Road clearance and restoration operations are underway in Arunachal Pradesh's Keyi Panyor district after landslides, flooding and road washouts caused extensive damage along the Potin-Possa stretch, with authorities reporting eight major road blockages and continued disruption to traffic movement.

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According to a situation update issued by the Superintendent of Police, Keyi Panyor, the Potin-Lichi and Possa-Potin stretches have been rendered completely impassable due to severe damage at multiple locations. Authorities said restoration is expected to take several days, and no definitive timeline can currently be provided for the resumption of safe traffic movement.

Restoration and Rescue Efforts

Two Poclain excavators have been deployed from the Pitapool side to facilitate road clearance operations up to Potin. Trailer trucks have also been arranged from Kra Daadi and Kamle districts, while the excavators have been mobilised locally. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is continuing road clearance operations from the Kimin side. Heavy machinery has been deployed for restoration work, though officials said normal vehicular movement is likely to take an additional three to four days to resume.

Authorities have also intensified search and rescue efforts for four missing persons. Additional personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and district police have been deployed for the operation. In a medical evacuation, a critically ill patient was airlifted from Ziro by helicopter. The mortal remains of Nirmala Gupta were transported from Pitapool Ground by the Indian Air Force (IAF), according to the update.

Essential Services Restoration

Officials said restoration of the water supply system is in progress. With support from residents, the water supply to the Higher Secondary School has been temporarily restored. The administration further stated that temporary restoration of essential connectivity and services in the New Pitapool area is expected by Thursday evening.