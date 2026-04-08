A joint team of Indore Municipal Corporation and the district administration cleared illegal encroachment from government land in the Pipliya Rao area. The 1.7-hectare land, valued at nearly Rs 200 crores, was freed on Wednesday morning.

A joint team of Indore Municipal Corporation and the district administration cleared illegal encroachment from the government land in the Pipliya Rao area of Indore worth nearly Rs 200 crores, an official said on Wednesday.

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Details of the Anti-Encroachment Drive

The removal action was carried out under the guidance of Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ghanshyam Dhangar of Juni Indore on Wednesday early morning. According to officials, the drive led to the removal of illegal encroachments from around 1.7 hectares of government land and the market value of the land is around Rs 200 crore.

SDM Ghanshyam Dhangar told ANI, "Based on the Collector's directives, a joint team comprising the district administration, municipal corporation, and police conducted an operation to remove encroachment from the government land in Pipliya Rao area in the district. The land stretched in approximately 1.7 hectares and unauthorized structures including houses and guard rooms were built on it by an individual named Sukhbir Singh. The action was carried out today to free the land."

Action Followed Tehsil Court Order

The matter for removal of the encroachment was under trial before Tehsil court under section 248 of the MPLRC (Madhya Pradesh Land Revenue Code). Following the order from the tehsil court, the encroachment was cleared on Wednesday, he said.

"The estimated value of the land freed from encroachment is around Rs 200 crore. It was encroached for a long time by Sukhbir Singh. During a governmental inquiry, the issue came to light that it was government land and encroached illegally, leading to the registration of a case in the Tehsil and subsequent action," he added. (ANI)