Firefighters in Indonesia turned fire safety demonstrations into entertaining tutorials by using Bollywood songs, leaving social media users amused while spreading awareness about handling fire hazards.

Fire safety demonstrations are rarely linked with Bollywood music, but firefighters in Indonesia have managed to combine the two in an unusual way. Videos of them using Hindi film songs to explain basic fire safety measures have gone viral, drawing widespread attention online.

The clips were shared on X by user @sougat18, who posted pictures along with two videos originally uploaded on Instagram by @tamsildanuarta, a Makassar-based fire and rescue department worker. What caught viewers’ attention was not only the safety instructions but the soundtrack accompanying them.

Bollywood Songs In Fire Safety Tutorials

In one video, the song “Teri Aankhon Ko Aankhon Se” plays while a firefighter demonstrates what to do when a vessel catches fire. The key message: water should not be poured directly onto a burning vessel. Instead, a wet cloth should be placed over it to smother the flames.

The second clip features “Tere Ghar Aaya Mai Aaya Tujhko Lene” and focuses on a gas cylinder fire. The firefighter shows that water should not be used on a burning cylinder, instead demonstrating how a wet cloth can help contain the flames.

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Social Media Reaction

Sharing the clips, @sougat18 jokingly described the sight as a “multiverse” moment, writing: “In the Multiverse Impossible things: Indonesia-based Firefighters are teaching Fire Safety Basics on Instagram using Bollywood Songs.”

The unusual combination quickly caught the attention of other users, many praising the firefighters for making an important subject more engaging. “Hahaha, that’s a fun (and I believe very effective) way to educate people about the subject,” one user commented.