Following political clearance from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Kinnaur district administration has initiated preparatory measures for the re-commencement of Indo-China Border Trade through Shipki La during the 2026 trading season. A review meeting of line departments and key stakeholders was held here on Monday under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner, Kinnaur-cum-Trade Authority, to assess institutional readiness and logistical arrangements ahead of the proposed start of trade from June 2026.

Preparations for Resumption of Trade

During the meeting, the administration reviewed critical areas, including road connectivity in the Shipki La-Namgia sector, security arrangements, customs preparedness, medical and emergency services, trader registration procedures, and interdepartmental coordination. Emphasis was laid on ensuring seamless infrastructure and a secure environment for traders and officials involved in the cross-border trade.

Security and Logistics

Security arrangements along the trade route and at trading points will be jointly supervised by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the local police to maintain law and order and ensure the smooth conduct of trade activities.

Trader Registration Process

It was informed that the registration of traders will be carried out by the Tehsildar, Pooh. Only verified and approved traders will be issued trade passes. Applicants will be required to submit valid proof of identity, residential certificates, passport-size photographs, and details of past trading records, if any. The Trade Officer-cum-Tehsildar, Pooh, will coordinate closely with the local Traders' Association to facilitate a transparent and efficient registration process.

Customs and Trade Regulations

The administration clarified that import and export activities will be strictly limited to items notified by the Government of India. The Customs Department has been directed to ensure adequate deployment of staff at the Local Customs Station, Shipki La, and to widely disseminate the approved list of tradable items among stakeholders.

Commitment to Successful Resumption

Reiterating its commitment to an orderly, well-coordinated resumption of historic border trade, the district administration sought active cooperation from traders, local institutions, and other stakeholders during the preparatory phase to ensure a successful start in 2026.

The meeting was attended by ADM Pooh Ravinder Thakur, DSP Kinnaur Umeshwar Rana, District AYUSH Officer Dr Parveen Sharma, General Manager DIC Guru Lal Negi, Tehsildar Pooh Bhim Singh Negi, SDO Moorang Nitesh Thakur, Deputy Director Animal Husbandry Dr Ajay Negi, Assistant Commissioner (Excise) Rishav Kumar, and other concerned officials.(ANI)