IndiGo will launch 14 weekly direct flights connecting Bhavnagar, Gujarat with Navi Mumbai, starting March 29, 2026. This makes Bhavnagar the airline's 97th domestic destination and enhances connectivity in western India.

India's leading domestic carrier IndiGo on Wednesday announced the launch of 14 weekly direct flights connecting Bhavnagar in Gujarat with Navi Mumbai, effective March 29, 2026.

According to an official release, with this addition, Bhavnagar becomes IndiGo's 97th domestic destination and 142nd overall station. The airline emphasised that this expansion further strengthens its domestic network and enhances regional connectivity across western India.

Boosting Regional Trade and Connectivity

The airline further mentioned that Bhavnagar is a significant centre for trade in Gujarat's Saurashtra region and maintains a strong presence in sectors such as manufacturing, ship breaking, salt production, and diamonds. It highlighted that improved air connectivity has the potential to support the faster movement of people and goods, facilitate trade and investment, and offer travellers seamless access to India's financial capital and other places.

The Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, Vinay Malhotra, mentioned that with the addition of Bhavnagar to the airline's growing domestic network, IndiGo now operates flights to and from five airports in Gujarat. These include Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, and now also Bhavnagar.

"With the addition of Bhavnagar to our growing domestic network, IndiGo now flies to and from five airports in Gujarat, namely Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, and now also Bhavnagar. The new service to Navi Mumbai will connect this industrially important city to IndiGo's extensive domestic as well as international network, giving a boost to trade and economic growth across the region. As we continue to expand our network, such routes play an important role in making air travel more accessible," said Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo.

Flight and Schedule Information

According to IndiGo, the launch of flights to Bhavnagar reflects the airline's continued focus on improving regional air connectivity. With twice-daily frequencies, this new route is designed to support everyday travel needs while offering affordable fares.

According to the official flight schedule effective March 29, 2026, IndiGo will operate daily direct flights between Bhavnagar and Navi Mumbai. The morning service from Bhavnagar (Flight 6E 7022) departs at 08:35 and arrives at 09:35, while the evening flight (Flight 6E 7082) departs at 20:50 and arrives at 21:55. For the return sector from Navi Mumbai to Bhavnagar, the daily morning flight (6E 7021) is scheduled to depart at 07:10 and arrive at 08:15, with the daily evening service (6E 7081) departing at 19:25 and arriving at 20:30. (ANI)