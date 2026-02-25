Southern Air Command held 'Kalari Leap', a joint maritime exercise in Lakshadweep with AFSOD & ICG. Separately, the Indian Army conducted Exercise Agni Varsha at Pokhran to validate integrated combat capabilities in the Desert Sector.

'Kalari Leap' Joint Maritime Exercise in Lakshadweep

Southern Air Command (SAC) successfully conducted a high-tempo joint maritime exercise "Kalari Leap", in the Lakshadweep and Minicoy archipelago, along with forces from Armed Forces Special Operations Division (AFSOD) & Indian Coast Guard (ICG).

According to Defence PRO, the exercise was designed to validate joint planning, rapid force projection & precision execution in a challenging maritime environment.

The Ops encompassed airborne & air-landed insertions, special heliborne missions, amphibious assault, anti-ship strike & maritime search & rescue.

Air Operations formed a critical component of the exercise, with employment of assets like AN-32, Mi-17V5 & Su-30MKI.

As per the PRO, the Indian Coast Guard deployed its ships & Gemini boats. Its Dornier 228 aircraft was employed for search & rescue missions and shepherding the Fighters, for the maritime strike.

AFSOD Special Forces were integrated for Combat Free Fall insertions & amphibious assaults.

The exercise reinforced jointmanship, operational readiness & validated HQ SAC's ability to execute integrated air-maritime-special Ops across the full spectrum of conflict in India's island domains.

Indian Army Conducts 'Exercise Agni Varsha' in Pokhran

Meanwhile, the Indian Army, under the aegis of Headquarters Southern Command, conducted Exercise Agni Varsha at the Pokhran Field Firing Ranges on Tuesday to validate operational preparedness and integrated combat capabilities in the Desert Sector.

The exercise focused on coordinated employment of combined arms, precision long-range fires and network-enabled command and control in a realistic battlefield setting, according to a release.

The Integrated Fire and Manoeuvre Exercise showcased the combat effectiveness of mechanised forces operating in synergy across multiple domains.

Foreign defence journalists from twenty-five countries witnessed the demonstration, gaining first-hand insight into the speed, precision and decisive firepower of the Indian Army's Combined Arms Forces in the Thar Desert.

The exercise integrated advanced technologies, including unmanned aerial systems, counter-drone capabilities, precision strike rockets, modern artillery platforms and networked surveillance systems.

The Integrated Manoeuvre Force comprised Main Battle Tanks (T-90), Infantry Combat Vehicles, K-9 Vajra, Sharang and Bofors artillery systems, rocket platforms, indigenous ALH Weapon System Integrated helicopters, Apache attack helicopters and a range of surveillance and strike drones, the release noted.

Exercise Agni Varsha underscores the Indian Army's sustained focus on technology infusion, indigenisation and capability enhancement. It also showcases the Indian Army's operational preparedness and capability to undertake swift and decisive operations when required in line with national priorities.