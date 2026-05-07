IndiGo will be the inaugural carrier for the new Noida International Airport in Jewar, with commercial operations set to begin on June 15, 2026. The first flight will be from Lucknow, followed by a service to Bengaluru.

The skyline of Western Uttar Pradesh is about to get busier. The Uttar Pradesh government announced on Thursday that IndiGo will officially become the inaugural carrier for the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, with commercial operations scheduled to begin on June 15, 2026. This milestone marks a significant shift in the Delhi-NCR aviation landscape, positioning the new airport as a critical gateway for global investment and regional mobility.

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The transition from construction site to active runway begins with a symbolic connection between the state capital and its newest economic hub. The first flight will depart from Lucknow at 7:05 AM, touching down at Noida International Airport at 8:05 AM. Immediately following the arrival, the airport will facilitate its first outbound service from Noida to Bengaluru, linking the NCR's newest tech corridor with India's "Silicon Valley."

IndiGo's Strategic Launch and UP's Vision

According to the UP Government, Noida International Airport is part of the Yogi government's broader vision to develop Uttar Pradesh as a centre of multi-modal connectivity and global investment. Located along the Yamuna Expressway, the airport will serve as a new aviation gateway for Western Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR and nearby states.

IndiGo's commitment to NIA isn't limited to a single route. The airline plans to scale operations rapidly, eventually connecting Jewar to over 16 cities across India. These include major metro cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad, along with important destinations such as Amritsar, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Jaipur, Lucknow, Navi Mumbai, Pantnagar and Srinagar.

Alok Singh, IndiGo's Chief Strategy Officer, noted the strategic importance of the launch, stating, "Noida International Airport will become a new gateway for Western Uttar Pradesh and NCR." He added, "IndiGo is proud to provide services from all three NCR airports - IGI Airport, Hindon and NIA."

Economic Engine for the Region

The airport is the crown jewel of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's "policy-driven development model." Beyond just a series of runways, NIA is designed as a multi-modal transport hub, integrating direct road access via the Yamuna Expressway. Future links to rapid connectivity systems, existing rail networks and proximity to the UP Defence Corridor and emerging data centres.

"The Jewar Airport is expected to take the state's economy to new heights... creating new opportunities in industry, tourism, trade, and employment," according to the UP Government statement.

As one of India's largest greenfield projects, the airport is being hailed as a symbol of Uttar Pradesh's changing economic landscape. Officials credit the state's improved law and order and investment-friendly policies for attracting global aviation operators.

With the June 15 launch, Uttar Pradesh edges closer to becoming a premier logistics and aviation hub, significantly reducing the pressure on Delhi's IGI Airport while sparking a real estate and industrial boom in the surrounding Jewar region.