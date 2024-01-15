IndiGo incident: Jyotiraditya Scindia calls unruly flyer's behaviour as 'unacceptable'; warns of strict action

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday assured travellers that all stakeholders at the Delhi airport are "working round the clock" and "trying their best" to minimise passenger inconvenience amid flight cancellations and delays due to thick fog in the national capital.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday spoke about the fight delays in Delhi due to poor visibility during fog. The minister stated that because aeroplanes cannot fly in zero visibility, the authorities were compelled to cease airport operations.

As Jyotiraditya Scindia released directions for the Delhi airport to prevent such incidents in the future, she asked travellers to be patient with them during trying times. "Incidences of unruly behavior amidst this are unacceptable and will be dealt with strongly in line with the existing legal provisions. I would like to assure everyone that all stakeholders are working round the clock to minimize the fog-related impact," Scindia said.

The tweet came after visibility at Delhi Airport fell near nil, seriously impairing aircraft operations that had already been plagued by delays and cancellations over the previous several days owing to heavy fog in the nation's capital. Even though things slightly improved on Monday, over 100 flights that connected Delhi to other regions of the nation were either cancelled or had their schedules extended by several hours.

Visuals at the airport showed people waiting in long queues for hours, some even sitting or lying on the floor, waiting to get an update on their flight status. The airport authorities apologized to passengers for the inconvenience and advised them to leave for the airport only after confirming their flight status.

The airlines also requested its passengers to check their flight status before coming to the airport and many flights stand delayed due to poor visibility in Delhi.