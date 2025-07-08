IndiGo flight 6E 7295, scheduled to travel from Indore (IDR) to Raipur (RPR) on Tuesday, experienced a tense morning. After take-off, the aircraft faced a mid-air technical issue, prompting it to land immediately.

IndiGo flight 6E 7295, scheduled to travel from Indore (IDR) to Raipur (RPR) on Tuesday, experienced a tense morning. After the takeoff, the aircraft faced a mid-air technical issue, prompting it to land immediately. The flight was scheduled to depart at 06:35 AM but took off slightly ahead of time at 06:28 AM, and was scheduled to arrive at 8:30 AM in Raipur. However, it was diverted to Indore, as per Flightradar24.

According to sources, 'IndiGo flight 6E 7295 from Indore to Raipur returned mid-air due to a technical snag shortly after take-off today. The pilot requested a priority landing back at Indore. All passengers safely disembarked. The flight was cancelled and passengers were given a full refund or alternate flight options.

Shortly after take-off, the pilot detected a technical snag and decided to turn the aircraft around. Air Traffic Control at Indore Airport granted priority landing, ensuring the aircraft landed safely without incident.

All passengers were safely disembarked upon arrival. Passengers were given a full refund or alternate flight options after the flight was cancelled.